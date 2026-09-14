Matt Donohue could be barred from working the video assistant referee technology in any Manchester United fixture over the coming period.

Britain's "The Sun" report that Donohue is now under scrutiny. He was the VAR official who wrongly recommended City's winning goal, scored by striker Erling Haaland in Sunday's Manchester derby, be awarded.

Sources say Manchester United are not expected to demand any further action after Donohue's error. A responsible source stated that the statement from the referees' body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), speaks fully for itself.

United knew the Premier League match centre had got the interpretation factually wrong when it overturned the offside decision against Haaland, before the body acknowledged there had been "an error of judgement".

Club officials had expected on-field referee Michael Oliver to be summoned to the pitchside review screen, review the "subjective offside" decision, and then keep his original call.

Donohue was born in Southend but moved to the Greater Manchester area more than ten years ago.

For eight years he worked as a teacher at Greswell Primary School and Nursery in Denton, before turning to full-time professional refereeing in 2019.

Records show that Donohue, aged 38, claimed Manchester United defender Harry Maguire abused him after he was sent off in the Bournemouth match in March.

The official report showed that Donohue submitted a report about an exceptional incident. In it, he wrote that after finishing the video assistant referee review, Harry Maguire approached him as he was leaving the pitch and screamed: "You're a joke, you're all a f***ing joke".



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