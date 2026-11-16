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Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has spoken of his frustration after suffering another injury while with the Canadian national team.

"I'm a bit frustrated and angry. Being injured is never fun, especially when you're dealing with one injury after another in the back of your thigh. I always try to stay positive during difficult times, but right now it's frustrating," the left-back told One Soccer.

The 26-year-old went off injured after just five minutes of Canada's international against Guatemala on Saturday. As the Central Americans attacked, Davies slipped awkwardly while tracking back inside his own penalty area. He got back up to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal that he could not continue. He shook his head in visible frustration as he walked to the bench.

Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello later spoke of a possible "lower-body injury". A precise diagnosis is expected after Davies returns to Munich early in the week.

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Davies has repeatedly struggled with muscle injuries since suffering a cruciate ligament tear in March 2025. He missed large parts of the recent World Cup in his home country.

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Davies said he could not yet say exactly how serious the current injury was. "One thing I know for sure: there's something there," he said. "Having four injuries in the back of your thigh is something you have to be very careful with. If you keep suffering the same injury, something could eventually give way, and then we're talking about surgery. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really hard."

He now wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to come back as quickly and safely as possible".

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His latest injury has again left Davies deeply frustrated, particularly because it happened while he was with the national team: "Every time I play with the national team, I just want to play football for my country and be out there with the boys. It's been almost two years now. That's how long it's been since I last put on the shirt and played a full game, or even a half."

Davies had recently been in good form for Bayern Munich and had even moved ahead of summer signing Nathaniel Brown in the competition for the left-back spot for a time, before deputising convincingly for the injured Luis Diaz on the left wing.

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Across 15 appearances in all competitions this season, Davies has scored three goals and set up five more.