Louey Ben Farhat will play for Germany in future. According to information from Transfermarkt the 20-year-old attacker, who signed for SC Freiburg before the season, has switched association and opted for a future with the DFB.

Born in Waiblingen, Ben Farhat also holds Tunisian citizenship and had previously represented Tunisia's national sides, even making two senior appearances. He could now earn a call-up to the Germany Under-21s during the upcoming international break.

That switch comes after Ben Farhat voluntarily gave up the chance to go to the World Cup, despite then coach Sabri Lamouchi wanting to include him in Tunisia's squad. The striker turned it down, saying the workload would have been too much after a metatarsal fracture had ruled him out for four months in the first half of the season.

"That is disrespectful. The matter is settled!" a furious Lamouchi raged at the time, adding: "This morning, Louey Ben Farhat’s father called me. He told me it was too early to include him in the squad and declined. I was shocked. I called Louey, but he did not answer. I called his father again, but he did not answer either."

If Ben Farhat had played for Tunisia at the World Cup, a switch of association to the DFB would no longer have been possible. At club level, though, the youngster will stay on loan at KSC for another year before making the permanent move to Freiburg in the summer.