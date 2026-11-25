Former England international Raheem Sterling has faced a fresh crisis away from the pitch after appearing before an English court over an incident of reckless driving in his Lamborghini. The case went beyond traffic offences, with charges that came close to putting the former England star behind bars.
Basingstoke Magistrates' Court handed the 31-year-old a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He had admitted dangerous driving, possession of six canisters of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) for unlawful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen to police. The court also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and banned him from driving for two years, according to the Guardian.
At 1:30am on 28 May, Sterling was driving his black Lamborghini Urus outside a McDonald's in Hayes, inhaling nitrous oxide from a large pink balloon. He didn't sleep that night. At 7:45am, he got back behind the wheel.
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Motorists reported his dangerous driving on the M25, M40 and M3 to police after watching him repeatedly switch lanes. One witness said they saw him inhaling gas from a white balloon at the wheel. Another driver feared he could kill someone on the road.
A witness called police at 7:49am, and a second report about his reckless driving on the M3 followed at 8:45am. CCTV footage showed the car switching lanes before it hit the central reservation on the A327, suffering heavy damage that left it undriveable. Nobody was hurt. Police arrested Sterling at around 9:15am.
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Roadside tests came back negative for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine. But he failed a test of his fitness to drive. Police asked him to close his eyes and estimate when 30 seconds had passed, and he recorded 52 seconds. He also refused to give a blood sample, asking for legal advice first.
Judge Kirsty Ullman ruled that his offences reached a high level of seriousness and put road users at risk of serious injury. In his favour, she weighed his guilty plea, his lack of previous convictions, his reputation and his charity work.
The court also noted the MBE he received in 2021 for his contribution to tackling racism. Sterling had sought addiction treatment of his own accord, too, spending 12 days at the Banbury Lodge centre in June.
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His lawyer, Jason Bartfield, called the incident deeply regrettable and said it had damaged his client's reputation. Sterling had been through a difficult spell, he added, training alone for the six months before the incident after his loan at Arsenal ended and he fell out of Chelsea's plans.
On the pitch, Sterling spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal before joining Feyenoord in February 2026. He left at the end of the season after eight Eredivisie appearances. He has 82 England caps and 20 international goals to his name, and won four Premier League titles with Manchester City.
The suspended sentence still hangs over him. If Raheem Sterling commits any new offence during the 18-month period, the court could activate the 12-month prison term, depending on the circumstances and the legal rules.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
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Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
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