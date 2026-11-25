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Former England international Raheem Sterling has faced a fresh crisis away from the pitch after appearing before an English court over an incident of reckless driving in his Lamborghini. The case went beyond traffic offences, with charges that came close to putting the former England star behind bars.

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Basingstoke Magistrates' Court handed the 31-year-old a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He had admitted dangerous driving, possession of six canisters of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) for unlawful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen to police. The court also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and banned him from driving for two years, according to the Guardian.

At 1:30am on 28 May, Sterling was driving his black Lamborghini Urus outside a McDonald's in Hayes, inhaling nitrous oxide from a large pink balloon. He didn't sleep that night. At 7:45am, he got back behind the wheel.

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Motorists reported his dangerous driving on the M25, M40 and M3 to police after watching him repeatedly switch lanes. One witness said they saw him inhaling gas from a white balloon at the wheel. Another driver feared he could kill someone on the road.

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A witness called police at 7:49am, and a second report about his reckless driving on the M3 followed at 8:45am. CCTV footage showed the car switching lanes before it hit the central reservation on the A327, suffering heavy damage that left it undriveable. Nobody was hurt. Police arrested Sterling at around 9:15am.

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Roadside tests came back negative for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine. But he failed a test of his fitness to drive. Police asked him to close his eyes and estimate when 30 seconds had passed, and he recorded 52 seconds. He also refused to give a blood sample, asking for legal advice first.

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Judge Kirsty Ullman ruled that his offences reached a high level of seriousness and put road users at risk of serious injury. In his favour, she weighed his guilty plea, his lack of previous convictions, his reputation and his charity work.

The court also noted the MBE he received in 2021 for his contribution to tackling racism. Sterling had sought addiction treatment of his own accord, too, spending 12 days at the Banbury Lodge centre in June.

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His lawyer, Jason Bartfield, called the incident deeply regrettable and said it had damaged his client's reputation. Sterling had been through a difficult spell, he added, training alone for the six months before the incident after his loan at Arsenal ended and he fell out of Chelsea's plans.

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On the pitch, Sterling spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal before joining Feyenoord in February 2026. He left at the end of the season after eight Eredivisie appearances. He has 82 England caps and 20 international goals to his name, and won four Premier League titles with Manchester City.

The suspended sentence still hangs over him. If Raheem Sterling commits any new offence during the 18-month period, the court could activate the 12-month prison term, depending on the circumstances and the legal rules.

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