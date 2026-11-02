Erik ten Hag has rocked the corridors of Old Trafford. Manchester United's former head coach warned that relegation to the second tier has become a real possibility for the Red Devils, with the club in the grip of an unprecedented collapse.

His comments followed United's latest defeat, a 2-0 loss to Chelsea that left them stuck on just seven points after nine rounds. They sit 17th, above bottom side Crystal Palace only on goal difference.

Opta's numbers lay bare the depth of the crisis. United have failed to win any of their last nine matches across all competitions, their longest run without a victory since 1984.

The nightmare of relegation returns

Asked about the prospect of United being relegated for the first time in more than 50 years, Ten Hag made no attempt to hide his concern. "In the Premier League, this is certainly possible, because all the teams are strong, and they all have capable coaches," he said.

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The Dutchman went on, in remarks reported by "Reuters": "If you end up on the losing side once and enter that vicious circle, yes, then it can become extremely difficult."

Set to take charge of Dutch club Twente from the start of the 2026-2027 season, Ten Hag added a pointed reminder of his own record: "Before we arrived, six years passed without the club winning any title. Look where they are now!".

He had arrived at Manchester United in 2022 and led the team to the FA Cup and the League Cup before his dismissal in 2024.

Confidence despite the fall

Even after the disaster, United's board kept faith with current coach Michael Carrick for the Chelsea game. That came despite a 3-0 home hammering by Bournemouth and a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League.

Now United face a decisive clash with Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, before Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Both could decide the fate of their entire season.