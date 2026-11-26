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Barcelona have hit a fresh obstacle in their bid to complete the signing of Ruud Nijstad, centre-back at Dutch club Twente.

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According to Sport, Twente are refusing to let Nijstad leave, even though the Catalan club's sporting management are huge admirers of the defender.

Dutch outlet Twente Insite reports that sporting director Erik ten Hag wants to keep the core of the squad intact, with no changes until the end of the season.

The outlet says the instructions are clear: "No player among the first 18 in the squad is allowed to leave during the winter transfer window."

That policy would directly affect Nijstad's future. He's regarded as one of the squad's most promising players and carries one of its strongest reputations at international level.

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Twente are enjoying an excellent spell. Third in the Eredivisie, they have no intention of giving up on their ambitions.

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Holding on to the centre-back until the end of the season also fits the player's own plans for his development.

Nijstad recently explained that he'd made a considered decision to stay for an extra season to keep developing, gain more experience and establish himself in professional football.

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Speaking to De Telegraaf, the Dutch defender admitted he knows about Barcelona's interest in signing him. He also shared an amusing detail: he keeps a copy of Sport at home with himself on the front cover.

His list of admirers in European football keeps growing.

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Freiburg coach Julian Schuster, whose side face Twente next in the Conference League, singled out the left-footed centre-back for particular praise in his pre-match press conference.

The German hailed the player's talent and his ability to find solutions on the ball despite his young age.

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That profile suits Barcelona. The club want a left-footed centre-back who can build play from the back, has a strong personality and still has the potential to keep improving.

The Catalan club's sporting management have tracked his progress for some time. They know that every step forward could drive up his market value and bring more clubs into the race to sign him.