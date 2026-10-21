Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, sat down with the French newspaper "L'Équipe" after a turbulent week. The Spanish chief ran through every current issue, from the Ballon d'Or race to his public row with Real Madrid over remarks comparing the Royal Club's media approach to Nazi propaganda.

Word had reached Tebas that the Higher Sports Council was weighing an investigation into those comments. So he turned to one of the most widely circulated newspapers in the world to defend himself.

"I did not describe anyone as a Nazi, I was talking about a communication strategy," Tebas said, as reported by the website of Spanish radio station "Cadena SER".

His take on the Ballon d'Or race raised eyebrows. Tebas ignored Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, one of the leading candidates to win the award at Monday's ceremony in London.

The La Liga president heaped praise on Rodri and Kylian Mbappe instead, insisting an Mbappe win would be a deserved reward.

"If Mbappe wins the Ballon d'Or, it would be deserved, but I hope Rodri repeats his achievement," he added.

Tebas went on at length about the Frenchman's performance, describing him as "one of the best players in the world, he is a global star, a great player who contributes significantly to his team and the league in general".

On Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, he was blunt. The Spaniard reckons Infantino is not a worthy president for world football's governing body either.

"I have opposed him for ten years, and I have not changed my mind," he continued. "Recent events confirm my point of view. He takes unilateral decisions without consulting the parties concerned, especially the federations. Most of his decisions, whether related to the calendar, the competitions, or the expansion of the Club World Cup, cause serious harm to national leagues, both large and small, and consequently to the players themselves".

His parting shot left little doubt. "FIFA's image has been severely damaged for years. As for Infantino, the matter is clear: his image is far from being ideal".



