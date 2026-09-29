Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1077310521.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal
Translated by

Te Kloese is getting a Dutch successor within the EFC in the form of Ajax director

Feyenoord
Ajax

Menno Geelen has joined the board of European Football Clubs (EFC, formerly ECA), the biggest and most influential representative body for European clubs. The Ajax chief executive was officially appointed during Tuesday's election in Copenhagen. The KNVB and Eredivisie unanimously backed Geelen's appointment.

"The EFC Board is the highest decision-making body within European club football. The board consists of representatives of European clubs and independent experts. For Dutch football, a voice on this board is of great value," Ajax said in a statement on their website.

Previously, Geelen was elected to the UEFA Club Competitions Committee. "This committee deals with European club competitions at a strategic level and advises on subjects such as competition format, distribution of money, access criteria, draw procedures and the allocation of European finals."

De Telegraaf report that Geelen is replacing Dennis te Kloese within the EFC. Te Kloese had to give up his place after leaving Feyenoord's board.

Now at Monterrey in Mexico, Te Kloese worked within the EFC between 2023 and 2026. Geelen's appointment means the Netherlands once again have a representative within the body.

Eredivisie
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
NEC Nijmegen crest
NEC Nijmegen
NEC

Since 2010, Geelen has been with Ajax and has worked in a number of roles, including commercial director. In March 2025, he was appointed chief executive on a contract running until mid-2027.

Last week, it was also announced that the Ajax director is waiving a bonus. Geelen believes that, given the disappointing season on the sporting side, he does not deserve one.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google