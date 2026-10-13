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Loai Mohamed
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Tchouaméni: We're frustrated by the refereeing, and you can put that question to Mourinho or Perez

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The French midfielder nominates Mbappe for the Ballon d'Or

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Aurelien Tchouameni, the Real Madrid midfielder, has insisted that his compatriot Kylian Mbappe deserves to be crowned with this year's Ballon d'Or, while stressing that the team is "frustrated" by the refereeing performances in the Spanish league.

The Frenchman was speaking at the press conference ahead of the trip to Roma on matchday two of the Champions League league phase.

He covered plenty of ground: the team's preparations, his view of the level Real Madrid are producing, and his role in midfield under Jose Mourinho. Balance is the key, he said, between defensive duties and attacking contribution.

Tchouameni: Mbappe deserves the Ballon d'Or

Asked who deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, Tchouameni told Spanish newspaper "AS": "Kylian is the most deserving of it. He has had an exceptional season, and if Kylian does not win it, there are other French players such as Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise who have also produced wonderful levels."

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Tchouameni's role in Real Madrid's midfield

What does Mourinho actually want from him? "In the Villarreal match, he asked me to provide balance, and that is important given that we have many players with attacking instincts. He also asked me to carry the ball forward and score goals, but the most important thing for him is maintaining the balance."

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On his conversations with the coach, he added: "Yes, we have talked, and he explained to me what he wants from me and how I can help the team. I am gradually getting back to my level, and so is my physical readiness."

Tchouameni identifies Real Madrid's problem

Criticism of the performance has been building, and Tchouameni did not dodge it: "There are many things we can improve. We have not produced our best level with the ball since the start of the season, but we are working on that in training, and I am certain we will improve."

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Statistics showing Real Madrid cover less distance than some rivals drew a shrug. "We have to run intelligently. These are just statistics, and sometimes they show the things we need to improve, and other times they do not reflect the full picture. It is certain that we have played good matches without needing to run great distances."

Asked how the mood differs from previous seasons, the midfielder urged calm. "We know that playing for Real Madrid means being criticised. The most important thing is to keep our calm and work on developing the team. We can certainly perform better, and we are working daily towards that. What matters in the end is what titles we win by the end of the season, and we will fight for them."

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Tchouameni: the Roma match will not be easy

Next up are Roma, and Tchouameni knows what is coming. "We know we are facing a big team. I follow their matches, and I expect a difficult encounter, especially as it will be played away from our stadium, but we have the quality needed to win, and we will do our utmost."

He added: "It is an important fixture. We began our campaign in the best possible way against Inter, and we want to continue along the same path against Roma."

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Real Madrid player refuses to go into the midfield crisis

Does the squad need a more creative midfielder? Tchouameni would not bite. "I will not talk about this subject. The most important thing now is tomorrow's match. You can put that question to the coach or the president, but I am a player, and I have my own opinion, and I will not talk about it today."

Pressed again on the same point, he replied: "I have my opinion on this matter, but determining the team's needs is your job. We are giving everything we have with the resources available. We have elite-level qualities in certain characteristics, but the most important thing is the collective work in midfield."

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The midfielder also touched on the relationship between the midfielders and the forwards, insisting the squad enjoys a good relationship between its members and that every player seeks to help his team-mates as much as he can. He pointed out that the signing of Diomande gives the team additional support, and affirmed the players' determination to give everything they have to win titles.

Tchouameni: we are frustrated by the refereeing

Then came the question about his remarks after the Villarreal game. "I do not want to talk about the referees. They try to give their best, but we currently feel great frustration because of some decisions. The most important thing is that we won, and now we have to focus on what is coming."

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Real Madrid want to keep their Champions League run going in Rome. A win would strengthen their European start, sharpen the collective performance, and feed the title ambitions Tchouameni and his team-mates are carrying into this season.

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

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