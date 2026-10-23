Tchouaméni admits: I didn't quarrel with Valverde, but something "inappropriate" happened

Real Madrid's last season ended with an incident between Aurélien Tchouaméni and Fede Valverde, one that helped inflame the mood inside the Madrid camp throughout the campaign.

Reports at the time claimed an argument had erupted between the Frenchman and his Uruguayan team-mate. The club responded by fining both players.

Florentino Pérez addressed it during last summer's electoral campaign. He insisted the clash was normal dressing-room stuff, the kind of thing that happens every year, and that the only abnormal part was it going public.

Tchouaméni has now spoken frankly about the episode in an interview with The Bridge programme.

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Spanish newspaper AS carried the Frenchman's words. "People talk a lot, but no fight happened between Valverde and me," he said.

He continued: "It's true that some things happen inside the dressing room, but we never fought. Inside the dressing room, there might be hints and things of that sort, but I did not come to blows with Valverde. It's true that something inappropriate happened."

"The only problem in all of this is that we are talking about Real, where anything, however simple, gets magnified and turned into a media affair of insane proportions," he added. "And something that was not necessarily a problem can turn into an actual crisis."

For Tchouaméni, it was simply part of elite sport. "After that, everyone called me to check on me and find out what happened and whether I was all right," he explained. "They wanted to know the details, but at the time you have to show a great deal of discretion. And I had to tell them that there was nothing, just to calm their fears."

He noted: "I once watched a documentary about the American football league, and I saw that such things happen there a lot."

If anything, the midfielder reckons it brought the pair closer. "If you walk into the dressing room today, you will see, as Mourinho said, that the relationship between Valverde and me is good, and there is no problem between us," he said.

He finished: "There is no problem between us on the pitch either, life goes on. In fact, such things can bring you closer to the other person. We are fine, and there is no problem between us."