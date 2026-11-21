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Lazio strengthened their position at the top of Serie A on Saturday afternoon. Tijjani Noslin scored twice to lead his side to a 3-0 win over Lecce.

Gennaro Gattuso's side went into the match in Rome top of the Italian league. They now have 32 points from 12 matches and remain unbeaten.

Lazio took the lead after 25 minutes. Noslin rose above his direct opponent to head home Gustav Isaksen's cross.

Both sides had a few half-chances after the opening goal, but neither created another clear opportunity.

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In the second half, Lecce threatened from a corner before Lazio did the same. Tiago Gabriel headed over for the visitors, while a shot from Davide Frattesi was saved.

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Shortly afterwards, Lazio doubled their lead. A fine move picked out Kenneth Taylor in the penalty area. His backheel found Noslin, whose shot went in via the goalkeeper: 2-0.

Taylor almost had a second assist minutes later. His pass reached Reda Belahyane, who shot towards the left corner, but the goalkeeper kept it out.

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Late on, Fratessi made it 3-0 to Lazio with a fine shot from outside the penalty area.

Noslin has eight Serie A goals this season after his brace. That puts him joint second alongside Donyell Malen.

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Gustavo Varela remains the top scorer. The Monza striker has nine goals and is attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli, among others.