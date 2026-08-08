The exit saga that has nearly closed more than once looks set for a fresh chapter at Al-Nassr. Recent developments have forced the club's management to rethink their plans over one of their professionals, and the player now faces a new chance to stay with "the Global Club".

According to the Saudi newspaper Al-Youm, Al-Nassr have abandoned the idea of selling Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus during the current summer window. The Nawaf Al-Aqidi crisis is the reason, as is the lack of a strong local option to replace him next season.

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Al-Nassr's management want to keep the spine of the team intact, particularly with "the Global Club" facing a packed schedule of domestic and continental fixtures next season. Losing a squad member without a ready replacement is a hard call to make.

Bento Matheus came close to leaving last winter after Italian club Genoa registered their interest. The deal fell through in the end, and the Brazilian stayed put.

His stay back then coincided with a dip in Nawaf Al-Aqidi's form. That left Al-Nassr needing to keep their Brazilian keeper rather than risk losing one of their main options between the posts.

Now the same scenario has come round again this summer. Bento was among the names cleared for departure before the Al-Aqidi crisis forced its way back into the management's thinking, coupled with the difficulty of finding a local goalkeeper of the required standard.

Bento Matheus has dodged the exit door for the second time. Circumstances inside Al-Nassr have kept him at the club, and the Brazilian will carry on his journey with "the Global Club" next season, with major challenges awaiting the team.