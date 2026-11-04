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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Take two: Bellingham breaks Casillas record in the Champions League

Match
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
J. Bellingham
Greece
Spain
England

The English midfielder makes history

Jude Bellingham has rewritten the Champions League record books once again, and this time it's Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas who makes way for the England midfielder.

Real travelled to Greece on Wednesday to face AEK Athens at the Agia Sophia Stadium in the fourth round of the league phase.

José Mourinho kept faith with Bellingham from the start, deploying the Englishman in midfield alongside fellow Portuguese Bernardo Silva and Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga.

That appearance against the Greeks made Bellingham the youngest player ever to reach 60 Champions League games, at 23 years and 128 days, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

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He pipped Casillas, who hit 60 matches in the competition at 23 years and 167 days. The gap is just 39 days.

This isn't the first time the midfielder has left Casillas trailing. Back in November last year, Bellingham became the youngest player to reach 50 Champions League games, aged 22 years and 128 days.

"Belly" started his European adventure with former club Borussia Dortmund in October 2020, still just 17 years old.

Across those 60 matches, 23 for Dortmund and 37 for Real Madrid, he has racked up 16 goals and 14 assists.

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