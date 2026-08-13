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Al Shabab v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Take two: a historic phenomenon lights up the Roshn League

Abha vs Al Hazem
Abha
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A historic number

The Roshn Saudi Pro League got under way with a historic figure that has been repeated for the second season in a row, in the opening round of the new 2026-2027 season.

This season's competition began with the clash between Abha and Al-Hazem. The visitors edged it 2-1 in the first round of the Roshn Saudi League.

Read also.. Al-Farraj drops a bombshell: how much will Al-Ahli Saudi earn from Jaissle's departure?

Abdulaziz Al-Dawsari opened the scoring in the third minute for Al-Hazem, stamping his name on a historic figure that has now been repeated for a second time.

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King Cup
Al Bukayriyah crest
Al Bukayriyah
BUK
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
King Cup
Al-Orobah FC crest
Al-Orobah FC
AOR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

According to football statistics network "Opta", Al-Hazem have scored the opening goal of the Roshn League for the second edition running, after Portugal's Fabio Martinez netted the first strike last season.

It's the first time Al-Hazem have won their opening match in the history of their Roshn League appearances.

Star names from across Europe have turned the Roshn League into one of the most prominent competitions in the world.

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