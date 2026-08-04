Herve Renard is going back to the beginning. The Frenchman has announced his return as Ivory Coast head coach, more than a decade after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Elephants.

Renard first took charge of Ivory Coast from June 2014 until May 2015.

It marks the third time he has returned to a national team he once managed. He led Zambia across two spells (2008 to 2010, then 2011 to 2013) and Saudi Arabia twice (2019 to 2023, then 2024 to 2026).

The Ivorian Football Federation confirmed the appointment on Tuesday. In an official statement, the federation said the Frenchman will lead the team through the coming phase, preparing for continental and international commitments as part of its push to keep competing for titles.

The statement read: "Africa champion with Ivory Coast in 2015, Herve Renard returns to lead the Elephants national team, and his task will be to oversee the team's preparation and participate in the upcoming international competitions."

Renard will arrive in Abidjan in the coming days to officially take up his duties, the federation added, and will be unveiled to the media and fans at a press conference on a date to be confirmed.

He replaces Ivorian coach Emerse Fae, whose contract ended on 31 July 2026 after both parties chose not to renew.

Fae had stepped in during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations following the departure of the previous coach. He then guided Ivory Coast to the title on home soil, before taking the team to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

Now Renard walks back into familiar surroundings. He knows this side well, having delivered the 2015 AFCON crown in one of the standout chapters of his international coaching career.

The Frenchman also featured at the 2026 World Cup finals, taking charge of Tunisia for two matches after picking up the job on a temporary basis following Sabri Lamouchi's exit.