Take three: Barcelona announce the signing of Cancelo

Barcelona have announced the signing of Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo, the latest deal of their summer transfer window.

The Catalan club confirmed the move through a series of posts on its official "X" account, ending a long run of negotiations to make Cancelo one of their players.

Earlier press reports suggested the Portuguese full-back would arrive on a free transfer, having agreed with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia to terminate his contract in exchange for waiving the remainder of his dues.

His new deal with the Blaugrana runs for three years, keeping him at the Spotify Camp Nou until 2029.

This marks the third time Cancelo has joined Barcelona, but the first on a permanent basis. He previously played for them on loan from Manchester City in 2023-2024, then from Al-Hilal in the second half of last season.

Across a season and a half in Catalonia, the Portuguese full-back featured in 65 matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing nine assists. He also won the La Liga title with them last season.

Cancelo leaves Al-Hilal after two seasons since the summer of 2024, though he played just one of those, cut from the domestic squad last season.

During that spell, the 32-year-old made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi side, scoring three goals and setting up 14 more, without adding a single trophy.

He becomes Barcelona's fifth signing of the summer window, following England's Anthony Gordon, Germany's Karim Adeyemi, Spain's Rodri and Belgium's Jesse Bisiou, along with the activation of a purchase clause for young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim.

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