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Crystal Palace FC v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Szoboszlai injury raises concern before Nations League battle

D. Szoboszlai
Liverpool
Hungary
Hungary

A painful blow

Hungary have been dealt a painful blow days before the international break. The Hungarian Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday the latest on captain Dominik Szoboszlai, who picked up an injury during Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace.

Szoboszlai limped off in that fixture, a game the Reds won 3-1 in the tenth round of the Premier League.

According to the federation's statement, Szoboszlai is suffering from a knee sprain. The medical staff will do everything possible over the coming days to get the national team captain fit and back in action as quickly as they can.

At 26, Szoboszlai has played 69 times for his country, scoring 18 goals, according to Transfermarkt. He remains one of the most important cornerstones of the Hungary side.

Next matches
GEO

GEO

UEFA Nations League B

14 Nov 2026

HUN

HUN

LIV

LIV

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

MUN

MUN

For Liverpool, he has featured in 11 matches across all competitions this season, domestic and continental, scoring three goals and providing one assist. A strong start to the campaign.

Two games await Hungary during the November break. They face Georgia on the 14th before meeting Northern Ireland on the 17th in the UEFA Nations League.

All eyes now turn to the medical staff in Budapest. Will the captain make it in time for the two decisive matches? Or will the injury force him to miss out at a moment that can afford no losses?

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