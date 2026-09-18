Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has named his official Portugal squad for the upcoming international break.

Spain knocked Portugal out of the 2026 World Cup in the round of 16 with a 1-0 win, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's run in a tournament he had already declared his last.

The Madeira Rocket, though, has yet to announce his international retirement since Portugal's exit from the World Cup.

Jesus has handed Ronaldo the chance to write a fresh chapter with Portugal, calling him up for the upcoming international break.



Portugal's full squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares.

Defence: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Tomas Araujo, Renato Veiga, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes, Nuno Tavares.

Midfield: Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes.

Attack: Francisco Conceicao, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Fabio Silva.



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