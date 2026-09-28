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Romano CagliariGetty Images\
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Switzerland Under-21 head coach: "Romano? Perhaps with Italy he will play only one match"

Switzerland

Switzerland Under-21 head coach Alex Frei has spoken to Rsi about Alessandro Romano, the Cagliari midfielder who chose Italy after coming through Switzerland's youth sides. The issue has been widely discussed in Switzerland, but the coach does not see the midfielder's decision as a defeat for the Federation: "A lot was done for him, but as a child he probably did not sleep in a Switzerland shirt, but in an Italy one."


Frei also made clear what Romano's choice could mean: "He must be aware that with Italy he could play one match and then not be called up again for five years, whereas with Switzerland he might have played 20 in a row."

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