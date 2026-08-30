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Julian Alvarez Diego SimeoneGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Swift move: Atletico make their first offer to sign a replacement for Alvarez

Transfers
LaLiga
Serie A
Atletico Madrid
Juventus
J. Alvarez
J. David
Spain
Italy

Atletico Madrid are facing the final hours of the transfer window with plenty of question marks hanging over their attacking line. 

Julian Alvarez's future remains undecided, and it now appears Alexander Sorloth will stay at the club. Los Rojiblancos still want a new striker to complete their attacking options, and one name has begun to gather momentum: Canada's Jonathan David.

According to "Sport", the Juventus striker has become one of Atletico's most prominent targets after other options, such as Nicolas Jackson, fell out of the reckoning.

Atletico have already enquired about the Canadian's situation. The talks developed gradually before reaching a decisive point in negotiations.

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LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL

Alvarez's situation explains much of Atletico's movement. The Argentine remains an important player in Simeone's project, but uncertainty has clouded his future over recent weeks. 

Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reports that David has already opened the door to a move to the Spanish capital. 

Contacts continue between all parties, and Juventus appear ready to negotiate over the Canadian's departure.

Romano added that Atletico have already tabled their first offer for the striker. 

Los Rojiblancos want to land the player on loan with an option to buy.

David himself has given the green light to a move, but Juventus will not let him go unless they can sign a replacement.

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