Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Sven Ulreich has laid out his plans and reflected on his career in an interview. Bayern Munich's long-serving back-up goalkeeper still rues one game and a tournament he missed out on.

Ulreich has been part of Bayern Munich's goalkeeping group since 2015, apart from a one-year spell at Hamburger SV in the 2020/21 season. He spent years as Manuel Neuer's first-choice deputy but has been third choice since the signing of Jonas Urbig. Neuer is injured again, and signs suggest he will retire next summer when his contract expires, aged 41. Ulreich, two years younger, looks set to follow him.

"I'll speak to Bayern Munich soon about what happens next and what the club want," Ulreich told Kicker. "I can't speak for Manu about what happens after the season, but it's not as though I'm making everything dependent on him." Ulreich said it was "possible" he would extend his contract again even if Neuer retired. "As long as I feel good, healthy and fit. That's the case at the moment. But I've also learned that things can change quickly."

Urbig is earmarked as the future first-choice goalkeeper. Neuer's numerous injuries have already given him many appearances. Neuer is currently out with a partial tendon tear. Ulreich backs Urbig to take over as first choice, "because he strikes me as very level-headed, always performs brilliantly in training and has already played very well. He'll make his way."

Advertisement Advertisement

A future at Bayern Munich? Sven Ulreich explains his plans

Bayern Munich are reportedly already looking for an experienced back-up goalkeeper to take over Ulreich's role. Those linked include Loris Karius (Schalke 04), Bernd Leno (Fulham) and Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim). "I don't know whether they'll find another one like me," Ulreich joked.

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB Watch

After retiring, he wants to continue living in Munich "definitely", to "definitely stay involved in football" and would "really love" to do so at Bayern Munich. "It's a world-class club. If you can keep working here after your career and help build something or help make the club even better, then yes, I'd very much like that." Ulreich, who has already studied sports management, sees his future as "more strategic than being out on the pitch every day; I've spent long enough doing that. Maybe after a few years I'll realise that the strategic side isn't for me and that I want to smell the grass after all."

Sven Ulreich rues the 2018 Champions League semi-final and missing the World Cup

Ulreich has made 103 appearances for Bayern Munich so far. Which of those games would he like to play again? "The semi-final at Real Madrid in 2018," replied Ulreich, who made a decisive error as Bayern narrowly went out.

Advertisement

"I had that very unfortunate moment for the decisive goal we conceded, when I missed the ball completely. Even years later, I can't explain why it happened. If a goalkeeper fails to make the right decision for a millisecond, a goal often results. Unfortunately, that was the case then, which is why I'd like to play it again. Well, not the whole game, actually, because until then it had gone very, very well and I'd made two or three good saves. But I'd like to relive that one moment and deal with it differently."

In the 2017/18 season, Ulreich spent months in goal for Bayern Munich because Neuer was out with a fractured metatarsal. Despite playing well for the most part, Ulreich missed out on Germany's squad for the World Cup in Russia. "I think I deserved to go to the World Cup too," Ulreich said. "That would have been nice, of course."