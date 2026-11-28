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Immediately after Dynamo Dresden beat FC St. Pauli 2-1 with two stoppage-time goals, police in Dresden launched a major operation against members of the "Ultras Dynamo" group.

Officers cordoned off around 450 people inside the stadium. At the same time, police began a large-scale raid on private and club premises in and around Dresden. Police are investigating 87 alleged members of the group on suspicion of founding or belonging to a criminal organisation, the Dresden public prosecutor's office and Dresden police said.

According to Bild, more than 1,000 police officers reportedly took part at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion alone, including specialist units from Bavaria and Berlin.

Germany has probably never seen a raid on this scale against organised football fans, including inside a stadium. Several orders from Dresden Local Court reportedly form the basis for the raid. It remains unclear whether those under investigation are accused of crimes linked to football or beyond it.