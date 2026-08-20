"I love Arda. I think something similar will happen to Arda to what happened to Luka (Modric) and Bernardo (Silva): you start at the front and finish at the back," the Portuguese said about the Turk's prospects.

Mourinho added: "You start as a number 10, as an attacking player, and end up as a number 8, then as a number 6. I believe Arda will go down that path given his development and his understanding of the game."

After a disappointing season without the titles they had hoped for, Mourinho now faces the job of reshaping the squad in Madrid. As well as bedding in new signings, he is expected to lift the players already at the club back to their best.

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What role could Arda Güler take on at Real Madrid?

That includes Güler, who arrived from Fenerbahce in 2023 for a hefty 28 million euros. So far, though, the midfielder has not managed to make a lasting breakthrough in a star-studded squad. One reason for that slow progress has been his shifting role. Under Mourinho, a clearer position now looks to be taking shape.

Since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Madrid have lacked a classic deep-lying tempo-setter for some time. Their planned move for World Cup winner Rodri also collapsed, with the midfielder preferring to join Barcelona.

Players currently in Real's central midfield, such as Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, do not fit that profile. For Güler, a switch into a deeper midfield role could open the door to more minutes.

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Jose Mourinho heaps the highest praise on Bernardo Silva

As well as discussing Güler, Mourinho also spoke on the programme about new signing Bernardo Silva. The midfielder joined Los Blancos despite interest from rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"He is a Pep Guardiola player and gives you everything. I hope we will have few problems and a lot of stability. If we have few problems and a lot of stability, then for me today Bernardo is a player for central midfield. But Bernardo can play as a number 10, on the right wing, drift inside. Bernardo can play anywhere," Mourinho said about the new signing.

Finally, the coach insisted the deal was done purely for football reasons: "He is a player I have loved forever. It has nothing to do with Barcelona wanting him, Atletico wanting him. Nothing to do with us stealing him because our neighbour would then be sad. It was my conviction that Bernardo matches Real Madrid's level."