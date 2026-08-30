The obligatory medical is due to be completed as early as tomorrow, Monday. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 29-year-old Brazilian has been offered a two-year contract by the Catalans, with the option of a further year. According to transfer journalist Romano, the club will pay Arsenal a base fee of around €10 million plus performance-related bonuses.

The deal gives the Blaugrana sporting leadership the chance to fill a vacant spot left by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Toress. The technically gifted right-footer strengthens the newly rebuilt Catalan attack. The forward line had already undergone major changes in the current transfer window after the departures of Lewandowski (Chicago Fire), Torres (PSG) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), along with the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

Jesus now joins the squad either as an alternative to, or even a complement for, the actual preferred candidate Julian Alvarez. Negotiations over the 26-year-old Argentine remain protracted because Atletico Madrid have so far shown no willingness whatsoever to let their best striker join a direct rival.

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How long did Gabriel Jesus have left on his contract at Arsenal?

For both parties, the move comes at a favourable time. At the Gunners, Jesus had increasingly lost influence in recent months. With his contract in London expiring next year, the Premier League club were open to a deal in the closing stages of the transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

One major risk in the deal is the striker's physical condition. The Brazilian, otherwise usually a very lively player, was repeatedly held back during his past seasons at Arsenal by recurring injury layoffs. At Barcelona, the experienced player is now expected to rediscover his former stability and immediately increase competition for places in attack.