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PSV return to Champions League league-phase action away to Real Madrid on Tuesday. Peter Bosz has named his starting 11 for the 21:00 kick-off, with Paul Wanner a surprise inclusion.

Matej Kovar starts in goal for PSV in Madrid. Sergiño Dest starts at right-back and Filip Kostic at left-back for the visitors. Lutsharel Geertruida partners Armando Obispo in central defence.

Mauro's injury opens up a place for Wanner in PSV's midfield. He joins holding midfielder Kodai Sano and Sven Mijnans.

Guus Til gets the nod over Ricardo Pepi up front. Ivan Perisic provides service from the right, with Ruben van Bommel starting on the left.

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PSV took confidence from last Saturday's Vriendenloterij Eredivisie trip to NEC. The league leaders had no trouble in Nijmegen, cruising to an emphatic 1-4 win.

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Real were lucky to beat Celta de Vigo at home. Carlos Espi made it 2-1 with five minutes remaining. José Mourinho's side sit three points behind leaders FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants sit joint top of the Champions League league phase with 12 points from four wins. Only Paris Saint-Germain have matched that tally.

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PSV sit 24th, just enough for a place in the play-off qualifying round. The Eindhoven side took four points from their first four matches.

Real Madrid have a surprise in their line-up too. Jude Bellingham was expected to start, but José Mourinho has handed Yan Diomandé a starting place. Arda Güler moves into midfield as a result.

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Real Madrid line-up: Courtois; Valverde; Militão, Rüdiger, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler; Diomandé, Mbappé, Vinícius.

PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Mijnans, Wanner; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel.