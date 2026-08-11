Al-Nassr have made an unexpected move to complete their second signing of the current summer transfer window, seeking to capitalise on the crisis engulfing Italian club AC Milan.

Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" report that Al-Nassr want to sign France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from AC Milan in the current summer mercato.

The Saudi club are hunting a new goalkeeper to succeed Brazilian Bento, with Saudi stopper Nawaf Al-Aqidi also close to leaving.

Al-Nassr are keen to exploit the storm around Maignan, which blew up after he delayed his return to Milan's camp along with teammate Adrien Rabiot following the 2026 World Cup, pushing it back from 12 to 16 August.

Milan's supporters reacted furiously. They tore into the French goalkeeper, with the season's kick-off looming.

The task looks tough. The 31-year-old renewed his contract with Milan last January for a further five years, until 2031.

Maignan ranks among Milan's highest-paid players on 7 million euros, but that salary looks modest next to what he could pocket in the Saudi league, which boosts Al-Nassr's hopes of persuading him.

He is expected to sit down with Milan's management and Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim as soon as he returns, in order to settle his position with the team once and for all.

Maignan wears the Milan captain's armband. He has played for the club since arriving from Lille in 2021, featuring in 204 matches, conceding 208 goals and keeping 75 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper also guarded France's net at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, where "Les Bleus" finished fourth.