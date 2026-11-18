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The future of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne at Napoli is facing growing doubt, after fresh signs emerged that he could leave the Italian side during the upcoming winter transfer window, with clubs from the Netherlands and Belgium interested in securing his services. It would be a move that could come as a major surprise, given the player's standing and his history in European football.

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Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that De Bruyne is seriously considering leaving Napoli in January. The former Manchester City player will be one of the big names of the winter window, Romano says, after PSV Eindhoven and Anderlecht opened official contacts with his representatives to understand his financial demands and gauge his stance on a move.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Romano explained that both clubs' interest goes beyond football. Personal and family factors matter too. De Bruyne wants to be closer to Belgium, and a move to either club would give him that while keeping him at a high competitive level.

PSV, he added, can offer the Belgian star Champions League football as well as a shot at domestic titles. Anderlecht are the other option, and would also bring him closer to home.

PSV make their move and open contacts with the player's representatives

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PSV's interest in De Bruyne is no longer passing speculation. The Dutch club have taken concrete steps in recent weeks, contacting his representatives to explore the possibility of a deal in January.

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Dutch and Italian press had already reported PSV's interest in the Belgian midfielder. Reports citing Romano also confirmed contacts between the two parties, with the finances and the conditions of a transfer still being worked through.

According to Dutch reports relayed by "Football Italia", PSV tabled an opening offer of two million euros. Napoli rejected it. They're holding out for a bigger fee, which suggests there's still a long way to go before any deal is done.

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Nothing happens without Napoli's approval. De Bruyne remains under contract with the Italian club and can't move unless the two sides agree terms for his departure.

Family crisis behind thoughts of leaving Italy

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Football isn't the only factor pulling him away from Napoli. Family appears to play an important role in De Bruyne's thinking about his future.

The Belgian star wants to live somewhere closer to home. Geographically, the Netherlands makes sense: Eindhoven is relatively close to Belgium, which would put him nearer to his family and his home.

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His wife, Michèle Lacroix, has previously spoken about the difficulties of family life in Naples. The huge public attention on the player restricts the family, she explained, and even going out together or strolling around the city isn't easy.

Speaking to Belgian magazine "Nina", she said the family want to return to the Limburg region and live there as soon as possible.

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That gives PSV's interest added weight. Eindhoven could offer family stability while letting him continue his career at a high level.

Napoli stand firm, and De Bruyne's future remains open

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Napoli announced De Bruyne's signing in June 2025, after the end of a ten-season spell at Manchester City in which he won numerous trophies, most notably the Champions League and six Premier League titles.

He arrived on a free transfer, expected to be an exceptional addition to the midfield. It hasn't worked out as either side hoped. A serious muscle injury in the 2025-2026 season kept him out for more than four months.

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He's back in action now, but his future is up for debate. His contract expires in June 2027 and includes an option allowing Napoli to extend it by a further season, until 2028.

Italian reports suggest the club aren't willing to make a mid-season exit easy, while PSV remain keen to exploit the situation and persuade him to move to the Dutch league.

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Romano stressed, though, that De Bruyne is still a Napoli player. Any club wanting to sign him would have to convince him and strike a deal with the Italian club's management.

The coming weeks look decisive. If negotiations overcome the financial and administrative obstacles, the Belgian star could find himself starting a new chapter in his career, away from the Italian spotlight and closer to his home and family.