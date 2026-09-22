Raphinha is close to completing a move few saw coming. The Brazilian, who had been managing his own affairs without an agent for a spell, is set to sign with a new representative.

Revealed by the newspaper "Sport", the step comes at a decisive moment, with only the final touches remaining on his contract renewal at the Blaugrana.

The Catalan newspaper reported that the man set to represent La Liga's top scorer is one of the biggest names in the transfer market, Ali Barat, who also enjoys a strong relationship with Barcelona's management.

His record is stacked with success. A prominent figure in football, Barat has overseen major deals across the leading global leagues in recent seasons.

Raphinha has finally settled his decision. The market's top agents chased him for years, among them Pini Zahavi, whose negotiations dragged on for months, and Jorge Mendes. So too did two fellow Brazilians: Giuliano Bertolucci, the highest-earning Brazilian agent in the world, and the agency "Roc Nation", which represents Barcelona's Marc Bernal and Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Endrick. He politely declined them all.

The partnership with Ali Barat, owner of the agency "Epic Sport", is a genuine surprise. Nothing had emerged to suggest a link between the Brazilian star and the Iranian businessman based in the United Arab Emirates, a man known for his fierce commitment to discretion and secrecy.

Raphinha's story with Barcelona carries a twist that applies to no other player in the squad. When he arrived at the Camp Nou from Leeds, his agent was Deco, the very same man who now sits on the other side of the table as sporting director. Since the former Portuguese midfielder took up that administrative role, the winger has had no agent.

That is about to change. The new agent will start his work with a heavyweight deal: a contract renewal that will make Raphinha one of the highest-paid players in the team, a reflection of his weight both inside the dressing room and on the pitch.

His continued presence in the Blaugrana ranks delights the entire Barcelona fanbase, thrilled at the commitment of a forward who simply does not know how to give up.

Deco told the club's members that progress had been made in talks to extend the captain's deal until 30 June 2030. His current contract runs until 2028, so the move would add two more seasons.

The player himself has already shown he is open to it. Speaking to "RAC1" radio, he confirmed his intention to extend beyond 2028 and voiced his wish to retire as a Barcelona player.

His current form explains why the Catalan club feel the need to act. Raphinha has scored 12 goals in the first seven rounds of La Liga, including a hat-trick in back-to-back matches against Levante and Sevilla, plus two more in the Champions League. That takes his tally to 14 goals in eight official matches.

Remarkably, he has done it playing as a centre-forward, a role handed to him by coach Hansi Flick despite the fact he is no natural out-and-out striker. He leads the race for the "Pichichi" award, La Liga's top scorer prize, by five goals.

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