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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has received good news on the fitness of star midfielder Rodri ahead of the team's next two La Liga fixtures, after the player made very positive progress in his recovery from his latest injury.

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Flick received mixed news last week on the fitness of several of his players. He learned it would be best to rest Andreas Christensen for the Deportivo match and keep him out of the games against Villarreal and Azerbaijani side Sabah. Now he's had positive feedback on 30-year-old Rodri.

The Barcelona coach hopes Rodri will be ready for next Sunday's match against Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor. That would let him start regaining his sharpness before the big clash with Atletico Madrid.

Rodri suffered a minor hamstring injury in his right knee during Barcelona's match against Aston Villa. At the time, he was expected to miss around four weeks. His condition has improved faster than first anticipated.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" quoted a source within the Blaugrana's medical staff as saying the player has responded excellently to his treatment programme and is gradually recovering his physical rhythm without any complications. That has encouraged the coaching staff to consider handing him some minutes against Deportivo.

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The same source added that playing in the matchday 14 fixture would be ideal preparation for the former Manchester City man ahead of a start in the decisive meeting with Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday 2 December.

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The Atletico game is a matchday 23 fixture, but it clashes with the Spanish Super Cup in Turkey next February, so it has been brought forward to next week. That makes Rodri's full fitness vital for Flick.

Having Rodri in the squad is a major advantage for Hansi Flick, given the congested fixture list between now and the end of the year. The coach and his team-mates regard him as a key figure, on and off the pitch.

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That was clear yesterday against Villarreal. During a break in play, Rodri called Eric Garcia over to the touchline to give him tactical advice, underlining his leadership even while sidelined through injury.

Rodri has played in 14 of Barcelona's 17 matches this season. He missed the league opener against Elche, then the last two games against Atletico Madrid and Villarreal through injury.

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"Mundo" also quoted a source close to the coaching staff as saying Flick sees Rodri as a player capable of lifting the team to the level needed to win the Champions League again, the side's main objective this season. His return is therefore a major boost, both mentally and in footballing terms.

The coaching staff will wait for the upcoming training sessions before making a final call on Rodri's involvement against Deportivo. They're keen not to take any risks with him. The priority is having him in the best possible condition for the showdown with Atletico Madrid, which could prove decisive in the race for top spot in La Liga.