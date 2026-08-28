England international Anthony Gordon has wasted no time staking his claim at Barcelona. His first start laid bare exactly why Hansi Flick pushed so hard to sign him: the winger's attributes fit the German's philosophy almost perfectly.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Flick's influence proved decisive in getting the deal over the line. The coach saw in Gordon the ideal template for his system, a player who never stops running, who carries pace and physical explosiveness, and who makes the right decisions in the final third.

Gordon arrived on the back of a campaign in which Raphinha's repeated absences hurt Barcelona badly, stripping the side of one of its sharpest weapons in the high press and in attack. Flick wanted someone to restore that spark. He found the closest match in the Englishman.

Thursday brought Gordon's first start, against Athletic Bilbao at the Spotify Camp Nou. Over 80 minutes he showed exactly who he is on the pitch before Karim Adeyemi replaced him.

The numbers you'd expect from a winger, the goals and assists, weren't there. What Gordon offered instead was relentless work, aggressive pressing and clever movement off the ball. He won't chase the spotlight the way Lamine Yamal does. He'll win the fans over through graft, efficiency and tactical discipline.

His output backs up the effort. Gordon made 3 ball recoveries, won 5 of his 9 duels, had two shots and completed all three of his attempted dribbles, a display that ticked every box physically and tactically.

A return to the old "Flick"

Fermín Suárez, an analyst for "Movistar" and "Cadena SER", reckons Gordon's presence alongside Raphinha and Fermín Suárez has handed Barcelona back some of the vitality they showed early in the 2024-2025 season. The team, he says, now plays at a quicker tempo, with clearer ideas, more depth and a stronger presence in attacking areas.

Gordon drew special praise from the Spanish analyst, who called his showing an "amazing display". He pointed to the winger's energy, his knack for repeating efforts and making quick decisions, and his willingness to press, recover, carry the ball and keep the same intensity going.

Off the pitch, Gordon appears to approach his new chapter with a strict professional mindset. He takes great care over his physical readiness and looks after his body, an approach that echoes Robert Lewandowski's, even at just 25 years old.