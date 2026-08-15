Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1081063890.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

Translated by

Surprise: Al-Hilal plans to release Karim Benzema!

Transfers
K. Benzema
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia

The French striker in the eye of the storm

Al-Hilal have made a surprising call, opening the door to offloading French striker Karim Benzema this season.

Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan says Al-Hilal are weighing up a financial settlement with Benzema, provided they land a new goalscoring striker in the current summer transfer window.

The news broke a day after the striker's flashpoint, when he objected to being substituted in the 70th minute during the 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly on the opening round of the Roshn League.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi defended Benzema's frustration after the final whistle, calling it only natural that the Frenchman would want as much playing time as possible.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Benzema arrived at Al-Hilal last winter on a free transfer, having terminated his contract with Al-Ittihad.

The former Real Madrid man has since made 14 appearances for "the Boss" across all competitions. He has scored 10 goals and added five assists in that time.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google