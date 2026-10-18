Saudi media figure Sami Al-Qadi has revealed fresh developments over the future of Marino Pusic, with the Dutchman under mounting pressure at Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia after a run of fluctuating results and performances. Speculation suggests his spell could end well before his contract expires in 2028.

Speaking in one of the spaces on the "X" platform, Al-Qadi said Pusic has no objection to leaving Al-Ahli in the coming period given the atmosphere around the team and the growing talk of a departure. The club have yet to announce any official decision on his future.

According to the Saudi media figure, the names the Public Investment Fund have put forward as Pusic's successor do not look convincing so far. That leaves Al-Ahli's management with a difficult challenge should they pull the trigger on the coaching staff, particularly as the right replacement will be key to preserving the team's stability and its ability to compete.

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Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 11:05 AHL

Criticism of Pusic had been building after Al-Ahli lost to Al-Hilal by three goals to nil, then went down 3-2 to Al-Qadsiah, with a defeat against Al-Khaleej thrown in. A section of the fanbase has made its dissatisfaction clear, convinced the team are falling short of the expected levels despite an outstanding group of players.

Saudi media reports in recent weeks had suggested Al-Ahli's management would move to terminate the Dutch coach's contract. Financial aspects, though, could represent an obstacle. Pusic is tied down until 2028, which means any move to end the relationship requires careful study of the contractual consequences.

The results have picked up regardless. Al-Ahli hammered Al-Fateh by four goals to nil in the Saudi Roshn League, then saw off the UAE's Al-Wasl 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite, giving the coaching staff a chance to catch their breath and restore some confidence.



