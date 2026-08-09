Surplus Feyenoord player allowed to leave and has already spoken to several clubs

Against Sparta (0-1), Luka Ivanusec and Casper Tengstedt were missing from Feyenoord's matchday squad. According to Voetbal International , the Danish striker is free to leave and is already in talks with several clubs.

Ayase Ueda, Nacho Ferri and Shaqueel van Persie got the nod ahead of Tengstedt, leaving him out of the squad.

VI report that Tengstedt and Feyenoord are heading for a split. The forward has already spoken to several clubs abroad, with one option now concrete.

Trabzonspor and PAOK Saloniki have both held talks with the Dane. There is also interest from the Championship, while Seattle Sounders are concretely in the market for Tengstedt.

For his part, he is said to favour a move to Turkey or Greece, and Feyenoord are willing to work with him on an exit.

Feyenoord signed Tengstedt from Benfica for six million euros last season. The Rotterdam club are now reportedly looking for a similar fee for the 26-year-old striker.

Overall, Tengstedt made 18 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord. He scored three goals.