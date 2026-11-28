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Borussia Dortmund-sponsored Olympic bobsleigh champion Laura Nolte won the World Cup opener in Altenberg with the BVB logo on her sled.

The Olympic silver medallist won the monobob opener in Altenberg, Saxony, by 0.25 seconds from team-mate Lisa Buckwitz. World Cup debutant Leona Klein rounded off a strong German showing in fifth (+1.13). Australia's Bree Walker took third (+0.54).

BSC Winterberg's 28-year-old Nolte delivered the result she had hoped for in her first international race since the Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo. A clean second run protected the 0.27-second lead she had built on the first.

"I'm really, really happy," said Nolte, who admitted she had been at her "lowest energy point" after a tiring week. "We can take that momentum into the two-woman bobsleigh."

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Nolte won silver in the monobob and gold in the two-woman bobsleigh in northern Italy in February. A partnership has put the BVB club logo on her sled this winter, but she recently lost to Buckwitz in the mono at the German championships.

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Why does Laura Nolte have the BVB logo on her bobsleigh?

News of the partnership between the 28-year-old and Borussia Dortmund emerged only shortly before the start. "It's really cool to race with the BVB logo on the sled. It gives me a real boost," Nolte said afterwards.

A report in Bild also quoted her as saying: "I'm proud to be part of the BVB family. Borussia Dortmund is more than a football club to me. BVB is a piece of home and stands for passion and absolute team spirit. This partnership means a great deal to me and is a strong sign of support across different sports."

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The German pilots are clear favourites again this winter, with their main international rivals absent. Monobob Olympic champion Elana Meyers Taylor (USA) will miss the entire season for health reasons. Kaillie Humphries (USA), who won two bronze medals in northern Italy, is expecting her second child and is also sitting out the season. The German team are also without an experienced World Cup pilot: Kim Kalicki is sidelined by a torn meniscus.