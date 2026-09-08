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Ahmad Salah

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Sudden shock: Lions star says he will never play for Morocco again while Wahbi is there

Morocco vs Gabon
Morocco
Gabon
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Lesotho vs Morocco
Lesotho
M. Ouahbi
S. Amrabat
Morocco
Gabon
Lesotho

A surprise decision from one of the team's leaders

One of Morocco's biggest stars has dropped a bombshell. On Tuesday, Sofyan Amrabat announced he will temporarily retire from playing in the shirt of the Atlas Lions.

In a lengthy message on his official Instagram account, the Ajax Amsterdam midfielder wrote that he will not play for Morocco while current manager Mohamed Ouahbi remains in charge.

Amrabat described wearing the Lions' shirt as the "greatest honour" of his footballing career. He recalled that his first call-up came 12 years ago, and that he had given everything for his country with pride and dignity. "My love for Morocco and everything this team represents to me will never change," he explained.

The decision, he stressed, was not easy, but "I do not feel able to continue wearing the national shirt under the leadership of the current coach Mohamed Ouahbi". He added: "Therefore, I will make myself unavailable for selection and call-up to the national team as long as he (Ouahbi) remains in his position."

Read also: Officially: an unprecedented transfer from the Moroccan league to the Premier League

He declined to reveal the direct reasons behind the decision. "Out of respect for the national team and everyone concerned, I prefer to keep the reasons that led to this decision confidential," he said.

Wary that his words might be read the wrong way, he added: "I want to be clear, I have not decided to retire from international football and I will not close the door on representing Morocco again."



Amrabat signed off his shock statement: "To my teammates and brothers in the national team and all the staff, I wish you all the best. I will remain the team's biggest supporter and back you with the same passion I always showed on the pitch. Thank you to the Moroccan fans for your love and support, whether I was on the pitch or cheering you on. My love for my country will remain as it always has been."

The timing stings. Morocco face two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers within days, against Gabon and Lesotho on the 25th and 29th of this month.

Read also: An opportunity he did not find at the Camp Nou: a decisive call dispels the doubts of a Barcelona star

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