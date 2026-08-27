The saga around Julian Alvarez is heating up. The Argentine striker has made clear he wants out of Atletico Madrid this summer.

Alvarez wants to join Barcelona and play under Hansi Flick, but the Madrid giants are blocking any move to the Camp Nou by every means possible.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the forward is now weighing up Arsenal's offer and a return to the Premier League, worn down by Atletico's refusal to deal with Barcelona.

The paper added: "Alvarez is considering the option of playing for Arsenal, although at first he did not want to return to England for family reasons."

A switch to Arsenal has become the only route out of Atletico for Alvarez, with the club still refusing to sell to Barcelona.

He missed training on Wednesday, the club citing a health setback. It was the same story the day before.

Atletico's medical staff remain in contact with the player, hoping to get him back into group sessions as quickly as possible. The team badly need him.

Two days out, though, no longer looks like a simple fitness issue. Everyone can see the situation runs deeper than that.

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