Ange Postecoglou's night went wrong early. The Australian, in charge of Al-Nassr, was forced into the game's first substitution against Al-Fateh when one of his players went down injured.

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Al-Nassr host Al-Fateh this evening, Saturday, in the opening round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, the team's first official outing under Postecoglou in the competition.

Saad Al-Nasser lasted just 17 minutes. The left-back limped off after a challenge with an Al-Fateh player, leaving the technical staff to intervene sooner than they would have liked.

Postecoglou turned to full-back Salem Al-Najdi to replace Al-Nasser, hoping to keep the side balanced and stick to the plan he had set out with.

How bad the injury is remains unclear, with the coming minutes set to reveal its severity. Al-Nassr have started their Roshn League campaign with big ambitions, and Postecoglou will be desperate to avoid losing one of his players for any length of time.