Newcastle United rejected Arsenal's latest official bid for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes on Monday, despite press reports suggesting the two clubs were on the verge of a final agreement worth 93 million euros. It's a heavy blow to the Gunners' hopes of landing the summer's biggest deal.

The Chronicle, which covers Newcastle United on a daily basis, revealed fresh information that runs counter to earlier reports from prominent British outlets including BBC Sport and The Times, both of which had claimed an agreement between the clubs was extremely close.

The repeated rejection saga continues

Bruno Guimaraes has become a saga in its own right. Arsenal keep pushing to sign the 28-year-old Brazilian, who clearly wants to leave Newcastle for the London club.

Newcastle, though, have knocked back bid after bid for their star midfielder. The Magpies first rejected an offer of 64 million euros, then 75 million euros, before turning down a third worth 85 million euros.

The imminent agreement turns into a mirage

Last Friday, several prominent British outlets, including BBC Sport and The Times, reported that a deal was extremely close at 93 million euros, the figure Newcastle had wanted from the start.

Everything appeared to be falling into place, particularly after the former Olympique Lyon man agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal, widely seen as the green light to complete the transfer.

British media went further, claiming the Brazil international was expected in London soon to undergo the usual medical. That only reinforced the sense the deal was racing towards an official announcement.

Newcastle reject the fourth bid and hold their position

Then came Monday's bombshell. The Chronicle reported that Newcastle had rejected a new official bid from Arsenal for Bruno Guimaraes, though it did not reveal the value of the offer.

The knock-back lands hard on Arsenal, who had hoped to wrap up the deal quickly and bolster their midfield before the new season kicks off.