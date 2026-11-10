Sudden call-up for Ajax player raises many questions: ‘The worst in the Netherlands!’

Joeri Heerkens' call-up has left Netherlands Under-21s fans questioning Michael Reiziger's decision. The coach has brought the Jong Ajax goalkeeper into the squad to replace Rome-Jayden Owusu Oduro, who withdrew through injury.

On Monday, Owusu Oduro withdrew from the Netherlands Under-21s because the AZ goalkeeper is not fit enough to play in goal. AZ team-mates Wouter Goes and Kees Smit also withdrew.

Reiziger turned to Heerkens as his replacement. The Jong Ajax goalkeeper has made several mistakes this season but is now set to make his debut for the Netherlands Under-21s.

Against Jong FC Utrecht in a 6-1 defeat and TOP Oss in a 2-2 draw, Heerkens made repeated errors. He was also shown a red card against Jong FC Utrecht.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 08:30 HAA

On X, Frank responded to the call-up: "Heerkens, because Reiziger has no idea which goalkeepers play outside Amsterdam. Really the worst goalkeeper in the Netherlands,"

Another user asked: "On what basis was Heerkens called up? I have yet to see any talent in that lad. Is the state of goalkeeping in our country really that bad?"

Next week, the Netherlands Under-21s face Denmark in the play-offs for qualification for the final tournament. The first leg is scheduled for Friday in the Danish town of Vejle, before Tuesday's return leg at the Yanmar Hanasaka Stadion in Almere decides the tie.