Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal's decision to cut 60 jobs, just days after putting pen to paper on a new contract, though the manager stopped short of commenting directly on the move.

The Spaniard insisted he isn't the right man to discuss the cuts, while stressing the need to put the right people in the right positions and keep investing to deliver the club's targets and build the success they're chasing.

Arsenal will also retake their official team photo for the 2026-2027 season. William Saliba missed the first session because of a medical appointment, and the French defender's absence sparked questions once the picture went public.

Speaking to French website "Foot Mercato", Arteta explained the shoot had been pushed back several times, largely because of the club's commercial commitments. Saliba, he added, is taking it in a sporting spirit and knows exactly where he stands and how important he is to the team.