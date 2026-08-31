Raja Club Athletic have their new head coach. The management pulled the plug on Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabil after days of tension and disputes that soured his relationship with Portuguese sporting director Rogerio Matias.

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Nabil had already handed in his resignation before leaving Morocco for Belgium, with no common ground found that would let him carry on at the head of the technical staff.

According to a reliable source cited by Moroccan website "Le360 Sport", Raja studied a shortlist of names before settling on Spaniard Paco Jemez to coach the team over the coming period, succeeding Nabil.

Jemez had emerged strongly in Raja's thinking over recent hours, alongside Portuguese coach Paulo Duarte. The club then plumped for the Spaniard, acting on the proposals Rogerio Matias put forward during his meetings with officials.

Raja will officially present Jemez as their new coach tomorrow, Tuesday, at the club's academy.

At 56, Jemez brings long experience in Spanish football. He spent five seasons in charge of Rayo Vallecano, with further spells at Las Palmas, Granada, Cordoba and Ibiza.

Work abroad has taken him to Mexico's Cruz Azul and Iran's Tractor, and during 2026 he served as an assistant to coach Nuno Espirito Santo at West Ham.

Raja are banking on the Spaniard's experience to put the team's house in order and steer it through the weeks ahead, with the club racing against time to close the coaching file and prepare for the upcoming fixtures.

Choosing Jemez draws a line under the controversy surrounding Nabil's future. A new chapter opens for the technical staff, pending the official announcement of the Spaniard's appointment.

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