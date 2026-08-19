As Bildreport, Milosevic's move to SC Braga is close to completion. The striker's medical has already been scheduled, according to the report, and he is set to sign a five-year deal until 2031 with the ambitious Portuguese top-flight club.

The fee will be especially pleasing for the VfB hierarchy. Milosevic, who had spent his recent spells out on loan, was seen as a clear candidate for sale. According to Bild, Braga will pay up to €9 million including bonuses for the 21-year-old, six times the €1.5 million Stuttgart paid to sign him from Vojvodina Novi Sad in 2023. That gives the Champions League participants a tidy profit and an important injection of income.

Despite his obvious potential, the Serb never really established himself at VfB. He made only six competitive appearances for the Swabians over the past three years. From February 2024 until the end of last season, Stuttgart kept sending him out on loan because he had no real prospects at the club: first to FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, then to Partizan Belgrade in his Serbian homeland and most recently for half a season within the Bundesliga to Werder Bremen.

Udinese reportedly wanted to snatch Jovan Milosevic away from Braga

Following three goals in 13 appearances for SVW, Milosevic initially returned to Stuttgart, but coach Sebastian Hoeneß was planning without him anyway. The search for a buyer then began in recent weeks for the two-time Serbia international, whose contract at VfB still runs until 2029.

Getty Images

Udinese Calcio, a well-known Serie A club, were apparently trying to tempt Milosevic away from Braga at the last moment. According to Bild, Stuttgart and the Portuguese club then reached a final agreement on Wednesday morning.

At Braga, who finished fourth in their domestic league last season, Milosevic is being offered the chance to play in Europe. His prospective new club still need to get past Austria Vienna in the Conference League play-offs to reach the league phase.

For weeks, Braga had apparently been pushing hard to sign Milosevic, with coach Carlos Vicens said to be a big fan of his style of play. Competition up front is hardly lacking, though, with Milosevic set to battle for a place against, among others, former Barcelona talent Pau Victor and former Wolfsburg man Jonas Wind, who moved to Portugal on a free transfer after VfL's relegation.