As Bildreport, Milosevic's move to SC Braga is close to completion. The striker's medical has already been scheduled and he is set to sign a five-year deal until 2031 with the ambitious Portuguese top-flight club.

The fee should particularly please VfB's officials. Milosevic, who had most recently always been out on loan, was seen as a clear sale candidate. According to Bild, Braga are paying up to €9 million including bonuses for the 21-year-old. That would be six times the €1.5 million Stuttgart paid to bring him to the Bundesliga from Vojvodina Novi Sad in 2023. It is a welcome transfer profit and important income for the Champions League participants.

Despite his great potential, the Serbian never really made it at VfB, managing only six competitive appearances for the Swabians over the past three years. From February 2024 until the end of the season just gone, he was continuously sent out on loan because of his lack of prospects in Stuttgart: first to FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, then to Partizan Belgrade in his Serbian homeland and most recently for half a season within the Bundesliga at Werder Bremen.

Udinese reportedly wanted to snatch Jovan Milosevic away from Braga

After scoring three goals in 13 appearances for SVW, Milosevic initially returned to Stuttgart, but coach Sebastian Hoeneß was planning without him anyway. In recent weeks, Stuttgart were therefore searching for a buyer for the two-time Serbia international, whose contract at VfB still runs until 2029.

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Udinese Calcio, a well-known Serie A club, were reportedly trying to snatch Milosevic away from Braga at the last second. According to Bild, Stuttgart and the Portuguese club then reached a final agreement on Wednesday morning.

At Braga, who finished fourth in their domestic league last season, Milosevic has the chance to play in Europe. The striker's prospective new club still need to get past Austria Vienna in the play-offs for the Conference League league phase.

For weeks, Braga had apparently been pushing hard to sign Milosevic, with coach Carlos Vicens said to be a big admirer of his style of play. Competition at centre-forward is strong, though, with Milosevic set to battle for his place against, among others, former Barcelona talent Pau Victor and ex-Wolfsburg man Jonas Wind, who moved to Portugal on a free transfer after VfL's relegation.