Stunning Carrarese, former PSG player signed!

Carrarese have made another addition after the transfer window closed. It is French full-back Colin Dagba, who came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and brings significant experience from Ligue 1 and the Belgian league. He will be tied to the Apuan club until 30 June 2028, with an option to renew for a further year if certain conditions are met.





Former PSG - French talent Colin Dagba joined the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up in 2016 and completed his development before reaching the first team. He spent four seasons there and made 77 appearances in total, including seven in the Champions League and 55 in the league.

Dagba made his official debut in 2018 in the Trophée des Champions win against Monaco, the start of a remarkable run of success in which he was crowned French champion three times and also won two Coupe de France titles, one Coupe de la Ligue and two French Super Cups.

The full-back also wore the France Under-21 shirt during his career, making 16 appearances, scoring one goal and taking part in the 2019 and 2021 European Championships at that level.

Following his departure from Paris, Dagba went on to gain further experience on loan and on a permanent deal. He played 21 matches in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg in the 2022-23 season, won Ligue 2 in 2023-24 with Auxerre and then continued his professional path in Belgium with Beerschot.



