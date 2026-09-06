Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-BARCELONAAFP

Translated by

Strong gesture: Barcelona star turns to Valencia fans after emphatic win

LaLiga
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona

Barca comfortably defended top spot with their third five-goal game and their fourth win in the fourth match.

The defending champions also cashed in on Real Madrid's slip-up against Real Betis this weekend with a 5-0 (2-0) win at Valencia.

With big-money signing Rodri making his full debut, several stars enjoyed a fine afternoon in a Barcelona side that looked in the mood from the start. Lamine Yamal grabbed a brace, Dani Olmo came off the bench to provide two assists, while Fermin got on the scoresheet and set up two more. Raphinha and Pedri also got a goal each.

Pedri drew the biggest ovation of all. The 23-year-old produced such an inspiring display that the home crowd in Valencia paid tribute to him with applause and chants.

Pedri says thank you: "I wish them all the best"

"The fans at Mestalla applaud me despite Valencia's difficult situation? I have to thank everyone," Pedri told reporters after the match. "When the fans of the opposing team celebrate you, it's always something special, and I wish them all the best for the season."

Valencia can certainly do with that support. After four matches, the six-time Spanish champions and Champions League finalists of 2000 and 2001 are bottom of the table in Spain with just one point and one goal.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google