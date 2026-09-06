The defending champions also cashed in on Real Madrid's slip-up against Real Betis this weekend with a 5-0 (2-0) win at Valencia.

With big-money signing Rodri making his full debut, several stars enjoyed a fine afternoon in a Barcelona side that looked in the mood from the start. Lamine Yamal grabbed a brace, Dani Olmo came off the bench to provide two assists, while Fermin got on the scoresheet and set up two more. Raphinha and Pedri also got a goal each.

Pedri drew the biggest ovation of all. The 23-year-old produced such an inspiring display that the home crowd in Valencia paid tribute to him with applause and chants.

Pedri says thank you: "I wish them all the best"

"The fans at Mestalla applaud me despite Valencia's difficult situation? I have to thank everyone," Pedri told reporters after the match. "When the fans of the opposing team celebrate you, it's always something special, and I wish them all the best for the season."

Valencia can certainly do with that support. After four matches, the six-time Spanish champions and Champions League finalists of 2000 and 2001 are bottom of the table in Spain with just one point and one goal.