Khvicha Kvaratskhelia looked to have picked up a serious injury during Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona on Tuesday night, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

He hurt his right foot in the 57th minute, after a strong challenge for the ball.

A contender for the Ballon d'Or, the Georgian couldn't finish the game. Luis Enrique had no choice but to send on Senny Mayulu in his place.

One detail will worry Enrique most: Kvaratskhelia couldn't put any weight on the foot, and the medical staff had to carry him off the pitch.

Marquinhos went off in the very same minute with an injury of his own, replaced by Illya Zabarnyi.

Those two blows followed earlier setbacks for Ousmane Dembélé and Dani Olmo, of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona respectively, who both limped off in the first half.

All four players will undergo medical tests in the coming hours to assess the extent of the injuries and how long each man could be sidelined.