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Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg have contacted Swansea City regarding the availability of head coach Vitor Matos as they prepare for the possible exit of current boss Hugo Oliveira. The 38-year-old Portuguese tactician is reportedly eager to make the switch to France despite efforts from the Welsh club to keep him in the Championship.

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French side target Swans boss

According to The Athletic, the French top-flight club have earmarked Matos as their preferred candidate should they part company with their struggling current manager. Owned since the summer of 2023 by the Clearlake Capital-led BlueCo consortium that also controls Chelsea, Strasbourg appointed Oliveira in the summer after Gary O'Neil left for Ipswich Town following predecessor Liam Rosenior's move to Stamford Bridge. However, Oliveira has won just three of his opening 10 Ligue 1 matches.

Portuguese coach transforms Welsh club

The report states that Matos has impressed since arriving in south Wales from Portuguese second-division side Maritimo in November 2025, which had been his first senior managerial post. Having inherited a team sitting 20th and just four points above the Championship relegation zone a year ago, he guided them to an 11th-placed finish at the end of his debut campaign.

During his first full season in the dugout, the Swans have won eight of their opening 15 league fixtures to climb into sixth place in the play-off spots, sitting only three points behind Championship leaders Birmingham City.

Klopp influence shapes pressing style

Before managing Maritimo, Matos worked at Porto and RB Salzburg prior to spending five years as Liverpool's elite development coach between 2019 and 2024 alongside Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders. His time at Anfield heavily shaped his counter-pressing philosophy, which earned praise from Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray after Swansea beat his side 4-0 last month.

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Comparing the Welsh side to Klopp's Liverpool, Mowbray said: "My previous Blackburn team, particularly through Covid, played Liverpool quite a little bit. We weren't in the Premier League but we played Liverpool in Covid just to get their team up to speed. Liverpool of those days were absolutely amazing because they didn't let you breathe, and you can see bits of that with this (Swansea) team. There seemed to be three men closing every one of our players down."

Relegation battle awaits in France

Should Oliveira lose his job and Matos complete a move across the Channel, the Portuguese coach would swap a Championship promotion push for a top-flight survival battle. Strasbourg currently sit 13th in the Ligue 1 standings, hovering just two points clear of the relegation places after a difficult start to the campaign. Meanwhile, Swansea face an anxious wait to see if they can convince their manager to remain in Wales after the November international break.