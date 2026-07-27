Galatasaray have taken an unusual step, issuing an official statement to shoot down reports linking them with a move for Germany's Jamal Musiala, the Bayern Munich star, in the current summer transfer window.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that several Turkish outlets, led by "Hurriyet", claimed Musiala had been offered to Galatasaray on loan and that talks between all parties had reached advanced stages.

Galatasaray's management moved quickly to deny it all through an official statement sent to journalists. The move caused plenty of surprise, given the Turkish club rarely comment on transfer rumours.

The club's statement read: "The news claiming that our club reached an agreement with Jamal Musiala and Bayern Munich is not true, and this is for clarification before the public."

According to the report, the statement raised eyebrows in Germany too, where talk of Musiala moving to Galatasaray had drawn no attention or credibility from the German media.

Musiala is gearing up for a new season with Bayern Munich, and neither the player nor the club has any intention of parting ways this summer.

The German star underwent surgery after his country's exit from the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, beaten on penalties by Paraguay. Doctors removed a metal plate from his left foot, and he remains in the recovery phase as he works towards a return to the pitch.

"Mundo Deportivo" added that the arrival of Morocco's Ismael Saibari at Bayern Munich may crank up the competition within the squad. That is no sign of an imminent Musiala exit, though, with the forward still one of the key pillars of the Bavarian club's sporting project.

Galatasaray have drawn a line under the rumours, insisting the reports of an agreement with Musiala bear no relation to the truth. It ranks among the strangest statements of the summer window, given how rarely the club address such talk.

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