Stillborn: Infantino withdraws his controversial project after a storm of criticism

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), announced in the early hours of this Saturday morning the withdrawal of the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project, which had aimed to create a commercial entity allowing private-sector investors to be involved in the commercial rights of FIFA competitions, following mounting opposition to the proposal in recent days.

Infantino said in an official statement: "The FIFA Forward Enterprise project aimed to provide a foundation for continuing to strengthen our FIFA member national associations, and football around the world, particularly in the countries that need support the most."

Read also

"Why do you ask him about his religion?": a new controversy in France over Zidane

Hoeness on Real Madrid rumours: even if the Emperor of China came, we would not negotiate with him

He continued: "Moreover, as we affirmed from the outset, this would only have gone ahead if the project had the support of a majority of FIFA member national associations, and it would always have been subject to a consultation process with them, and with the FIFA Council, the confederations, and all other stakeholders."

The president of the International Federation added: "After listening carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project created divisions, of a nature that means its continuation, regardless of the level of support it enjoys, is no longer in the interest of the objective for which it was established from the beginning."

He went on: "Our objective has been, and will always be, to unite and develop the game. Accordingly, this proposal will not go forward."

Infantino concluded: "In the next phase, I intend to bring all the parties concerned together again over the coming days and weeks, in a spirit of care for the common interest of football, and with the aim of continuing to develop the game around the world, particularly in the countries that are most in need of our support."

What happened?

Opposition to Infantino's plan escalated sharply in recent hours. The proposal would have created a new company under the name FIFA Forward Enterprise, merging the commercial operations with the running of the International Federation's tournaments, while opening up a share of it to private-sector investors.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments if Infantino pressed ahead, and the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF lined up against him too.

American senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest at the proposal. FIFA's chief operating officer, the Frenchman Kevin Lamour, also criticised it.



