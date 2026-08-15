Barcelona and Manchester City remain locked in talks over Rodri, with the English club rejecting a third offer from the Blaugrana for the Spanish midfielder. City are holding firm on their asking price of 80 million euros, according to the French network"Radio Monte Carlo".

Talks between the two clubs opened more than a week ago, after Rodri made Barcelona his preferred destination ahead of Real Madrid.

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Manchester City had initially weighed up renewing Rodri's contract. They ultimately chose to respect the player's wish, while insisting they would not make his departure easy. The English club set a price of 80 million euros and refused to sell for anything less.

Barcelona kicked things off with a first offer worth around 50 million euros. City knocked it back almost immediately.

Undeterred, the Catalan club raised their second bid to around 70 million euros. Manchester City rejected that too, judging the return still far short of their demands.

Barcelona came back with a third offer in the hope of sealing the deal. City rejected it again, according to the French network.

The decision now rests with the La Liga champions. They will have to move closer to the 80 million euros City want if they are to close a deal that looks every bit as complicated as the negotiations over Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.